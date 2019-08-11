Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA DESHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA L. (GAMMELL) DESHLER


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA L. (GAMMELL) DESHLER Obituary
DESHLER, Norma L. (Gammell) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home on August 8th. Beloved wife of Herman "Buddy" Deshler. Loving mother of Donna Deshler Cram and her husband Billy and Carol Deshler Chisholm and her husband John. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Ralph Gammell. Lifelong Arlington resident and former Symmes Hospital employee for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Tuesday, from 4-7pm and to a funeral home service on Wednesday, at 11am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Norma to : 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or . Visit devitofuneralhome.com for an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now