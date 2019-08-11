|
|
DESHLER, Norma L. (Gammell) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home on August 8th. Beloved wife of Herman "Buddy" Deshler. Loving mother of Donna Deshler Cram and her husband Billy and Carol Deshler Chisholm and her husband John. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Ralph Gammell. Lifelong Arlington resident and former Symmes Hospital employee for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Tuesday, from 4-7pm and to a funeral home service on Wednesday, at 11am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Norma to : 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or . Visit devitofuneralhome.com for an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019