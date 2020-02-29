Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
NORMA L. (FRALLI) MONTANA

NORMA L. (FRALLI) MONTANA
MONTANA, Norma L. (Fralli) Of Roslindale and Manomet, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Montana (BPD ret.). Loving mother of Anne Mclaughlin and her husband Frank of Plymouth, David Montana of Holbrook, Lorri Mahoney and her husband Paul of Newburyport and Robert Montana of Roslindale. Cherished grandmother of Kristin and Mike Chase, Sean Mahoney, Sam and Tanya Mahoney, Maggie and Matt Barretto, Tony Montana and Lauren Montana. Great-grandmother of Lucy Mahoney. Devoted sister of Doris Jenks and the late Marie Dinwiddie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, March 5, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday, at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
