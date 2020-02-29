|
MONTANA, Norma L. (Fralli) Of Roslindale and Manomet, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Montana (BPD ret.). Loving mother of Anne Mclaughlin and her husband Frank of Plymouth, David Montana of Holbrook, Lorri Mahoney and her husband Paul of Newburyport and Robert Montana of Roslindale. Cherished grandmother of Kristin and Mike Chase, Sean Mahoney, Sam and Tanya Mahoney, Maggie and Matt Barretto, Tony Montana and Lauren Montana. Great-grandmother of Lucy Mahoney. Devoted sister of Doris Jenks and the late Marie Dinwiddie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, March 5, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday, at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020