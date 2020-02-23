|
OLBERT, Norma Louise Died quietly at her home in Cambridge, on the morning of February 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Daughter of Claude and Louise DeVivo, Norma was the beloved wife of Stanislaw Olbert, and leaves daughter Elizabeth of New Sharon, ME, son Thomas of Cambridge, MA, and sister Nita Beckman of Aledo, TX to remember her with fondest love. Norma was funny, feisty and formidable right up until her last days, and the family hopes that her friends will remember her just that way. She wanted no Funeral Service, and her ashes, along with those of her late husband, will be scattered over the Great North Woods of Maine.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020