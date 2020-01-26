Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Broadway
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA M. (JOHANNESSEN) BURKE

NORMA M. (JOHANNESSEN) BURKE Obituary
BURKE, Norma M. (Johannessen) Of Manchester, NH, formerly of Melrose, died Jan. 23rd, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late William F. Burke. Loving mother of Norma M. Mannion & her husband Nicholas of IL, William F. Burke, Jr. & his wife Marlene of Chester, NH, Christine A. Burke of Auburn, NH, and John J. Burke & his wife Janice of Chester, NH. Proud grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of nine. Predeceased by five siblings. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wed., Jan. 29th, from 10:00AM-12:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home at 12:00 PM, immediately following the Visitation. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norma's memory to a . For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
