McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
NORMA M. (STORTI) DONOVAN

NORMA M. (STORTI) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Norma M. (Storti) Age 86, of Derry, NH, formerly of Wakefield, February 12. Wife of the late James F. Donovan. Loving mother of Elena M. Sheldon and her husband Kenneth of Amherst, NH, Lisa C. Parisi and her husband John of Wakefield, Lynne E. England of Manchester, NH, and the late Linda A. Donovan. Grandmother of Nick Parisi and his wife Lauren, Christine, and Dan Parisi, Caroline and James Sheldon, and Michael and his wife Jordan England, Lyndsey and Sean England. She was the sister of the late Gloria DeFrancesco. Norma is also survived by her longtime family friend Brian Maguire. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be celebrated at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, prior to the Mass from 10-11am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
