Boston Globe Obituaries
NORMA M. (TAYLOR) MURPHY

NORMA M. (TAYLOR) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Norma M. (Taylor). Of Brookline on December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Det. Sgt. William R. Murphy, Brookline Police Dept. Loving mother of Robin Traverse and husband Mark of Norfolk, Alison Paquette and husband Vincent of Needham, Jane Senopoulos and husband Peter of Jamaica Plain, Robert Murphy, and wife Joslin of Brookline, Richard Murphy and wife Patty of Brookline, Sarah Buckell and husband Clinton of Scituate, Eric Murphy and wife Peggy of Norton, Myles Murphy and wife Diane of Walpole, Susan Survillo and husband George of Westwood, Rebecca Ingram and husband John of Santa Barbara, CA, Douglas Murphy and wife Maria of Walpole and the late June T. Murphy. Dear sister of Thomas W. Taylor and his wife Margery of VT, Marybeth McDonnell and her late husband Frank of Needham, and the late John F. "Jack" Taylor, Jr. and his surviving wife Joanne of Dighton and Paul E. Taylor and his surviving wife Jeanne of Falmouth. Also survived by her thirty two cherished grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning December 13th in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be private. Interment will follow in the Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Nursing Home, 431 Pond St., Jamaica Plain, MA. 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
