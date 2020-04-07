Boston Globe Obituaries
MALONEY, Norma Age 92, of Peabody, passed away April 5, wife of the late Richard W. Maloney, worked for 15 years as Office Administration Manager for Dura-Fab, Inc., in Rowley. In addition to her late husband, Norma was predeceased by her oldest son, Daniel J. Maloney, as well as her brother Frederick Lee ("Buddy"), and his wife Peg. She is survived by two sons, James M. Maloney and his former wife Jennifer of Mission Viejo, CA and Kevin M. Maloney and his husband Barry Adams, of Palm Springs, CA. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Bedell) Maloney of Peabody, grandchildren: Leanne Burnett and her husband Adam of Peabody, Michael Maloney and his partner Annie Golovcsenko of Arlington, VA Samantha and Jacquelyn Maloney, both of Mission Viejo, CA, one great-grandchild, Amy Burnett, of Peabody, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park cemetery. Donations in Norma's memory may be made to Community Covenant Church, 33 Lake St., Peabody, MA 01960. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
