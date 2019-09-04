|
MARTIN, Norma Marie (Bastarache) Of Reading, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rene "Gene" Martin. Predeceased by her cherished siblings Donald Bastarache, Geneva Tewksbury, Freda Sullivan, and Florence Howard. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 7 at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St. Jean-Baptiste Cemetery in Lynn. A Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, from 9:00AM-10:00AM. Those who wish may make contributions in Norma's memory to the . For directions and online guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019