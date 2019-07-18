Boston Globe Obituaries
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
NORMA (PERILLO) MARINO

NORMA (PERILLO) MARINO Obituary
MARINO, Norma (Perillo) Of Medford, age 61. Beloved wife of Anthony C. Marino. Loving mother of Carly M. and her husband Andrej Marino-Klatecki of Haverhill. Dear sister of Wanda and her husband Thomas Merola of Wilmington. Sister-in-law of Joseph and his wife Marla Marino of Saugus. Aunt of Jonathan Maimaron and Nicholas and Geena Marino and the late Justin Maimaron. Funeral from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, on Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford at 10 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours, Monday, 4 to 8 PM. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit, magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019
