MARINO, Norma (Perillo) Of Medford, age 61. Beloved wife of Anthony C. Marino. Loving mother of Carly M. and her husband Andrej Marino-Klatecki of Haverhill. Dear sister of Wanda and her husband Thomas Merola of Wilmington. Sister-in-law of Joseph and his wife Marla Marino of Saugus. Aunt of Jonathan Maimaron and Nicholas and Geena Marino and the late Justin Maimaron. Funeral from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, on Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford at 10 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours, Monday, 4 to 8 PM. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit, magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019