|
|
HARRIS, Norma P. (Quitt) Of Newton, MA, entered into rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Harris. Devoted mother of David Harris, Philip Harris, and Nancy Rotman and her husband Michael. Loving sister of Dorothy Weinstein and her late husband Burton, and the late Rita Naiman and her late husband Melvin. Cherished grandmother of Alex and his wife Lori, Nicole and her husband John, Charlie, Annie and the late William. Great-grandmother of Ellie, Mason and Mack. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their appreciation for Norma's loving caregivers, Ama and Alexandra. Graveside services will take place at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Monday, January 6th at 12:45 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020