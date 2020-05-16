Boston Globe Obituaries
NORMA R. (JENSEN) NOLAN

NOLAN, Norma R. (Jensen) Norma R. Nolan, of Billerica, formerly of Malden and Revere. Beloved wife of the late Walter M. Nolan. Mother of Mark R. Nolan and his wife Maria of Melrose, William J. Nolan and his wife Pamela of Billerica and Andrea E. MacDonald and her husband Daniel of Tewksbury. Grandmother of Kyle, Shelby, Nolan, Mackin, Gavin, Seamus , Liam, Olivia, William, Jr. and Shauna. Great-grandmother of Jackson Cole. Sister of the late Margaret "Peggy" and Elaine Jensen. Norma was a resident of Malden for most of her life. She is a graduate of Girls Catholic High School. Norma worked as a clerk at Johnnies Foodmaster in Medford for many years. She was a member of the Irish American Association Ladies Auxiliary in Malden and was an avid bingo player. First and foremost, Norma was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Due to the current health situation and restriction on public gatherings, services are private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
