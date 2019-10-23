Boston Globe Obituaries
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
DR. NORMAN ALAN WILSON

WILSON, Dr. Norman Alan Dr. Norman Alan Wilson of Brookline entered into rest on October 21, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved son of the late Frank and Hattie Wilson of Boston. Family of Neal and his wife Julie Waldman; David and his wife Cheryl Waldman; and Carol and her husband Tim Shea. Cherished uncle of Roger and his wife Wendy Lebow. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 27 at 12:30 PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE. Interment at MA National Cemetery at Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman's memory may be donated to MA Eye and Ear at www.masseyeandear.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
