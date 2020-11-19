MOYES, Norman, B. Age 89 of Brighton, MA, passed away peacefully in hospice care on November 17, 2020. Dr. Moyes began his photography career on the Wheeling (West Virginia) News Register before becoming a United States Army combat photographer. He received his PhD in Communications at Syracuse. Dr. Moyes taught at Syracuse University and at Boston University where he was a tenured Professor Emeritus of Journalism in the College of Communications, School of Journalism for over 35 years. He was a finalist for BU's Metcalf Cup, awarded to the outstanding teacher. Dr. Moyes was an editor on newspapers in Syracuse and the Boston Herald. Dr. Moyes is a member of the West Liberty University Wall of Honor. He authored five books including the high school textbook, Journalism in the Mass Media, named a best in field by Quill and Scroll, Battle Eye, and American Combat Photography. An avid world traveler, Dr. Moyes visited and photographed over 50 countries around the world, Dr. Moyes also played the trumpet by ear, starting when he found a horn that had been thrown out. He played with the Wheeling Symphony in his youth and would frequently serenade students during office hours. He is survived by his children, Christine Moyes of Tallahassee, FL; Mark Moyes of Charlotte, NC; Beth Moyes; his grandsons Matthew and Christopher Labanara of North Haven, CT. He leaves his sister Ruth Moyes Rarey of San Diego, CA and her daughters Elaine, Cathy, and Susan, and his longtime companion, Diane Gallagher of Brookline. Donations in his name can be made to the Carole Remick Foundation for New England High School Journalism Collaborative (NEHSJC) https://caroleremickfoundation.org/contact-us/