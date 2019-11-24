|
|
BERKOWITZ, Norman Age 89, of Stoughton, formerly of Melrose & Revere, Nov. 23rd. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Greene) Berkowitz. Devoted father of William Berkowitz of Brockton, Ronna Nesselle & her husband Robert of Randolph, Faye Holst of CA & the late Diane Berkowitz. Loving son of the late David & Ruth Berkowitz. Dear brother of Jason Berkowitz & his wife Barbara of FL. Loving grandfather of Aaron & Sam & his close companion Elaine Pavloff. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA Tuesday, Nov. 26th, at 11AM. Interment in Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield. Memorial Gathering will take place following service at the home of Ronna & Robert Nesselle. Contributions in his memory maybe made to the Boston House 229 Kent St. Brookline, MA 02446 or B'nai Tikvah of Canton, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019