Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN BERKOWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN BERKOWITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMAN BERKOWITZ Obituary
BERKOWITZ, Norman Age 89, of Stoughton, formerly of Melrose & Revere, Nov. 23rd. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Greene) Berkowitz. Devoted father of William Berkowitz of Brockton, Ronna Nesselle & her husband Robert of Randolph, Faye Holst of CA & the late Diane Berkowitz. Loving son of the late David & Ruth Berkowitz. Dear brother of Jason Berkowitz & his wife Barbara of FL. Loving grandfather of Aaron & Sam & his close companion Elaine Pavloff. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA Tuesday, Nov. 26th, at 11AM. Interment in Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield. Memorial Gathering will take place following service at the home of Ronna & Robert Nesselle. Contributions in his memory maybe made to the Boston House 229 Kent St. Brookline, MA 02446 or B'nai Tikvah of Canton, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -