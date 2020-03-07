Boston Globe Obituaries
NORMAN BESHERE

BESHERE, Norman Of Hanover, formerly of Canton, March 7, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Diane (Rawan). Loving father of Norman Beshere and his wife Marcilene DeSouza of Randolph and Nadine Adams and her husband Timothy of Hanover. Cherished grandfather "Gido" of Tessa Beshere and Brianna and Amanda Adams. Dear brother of the late Robert Beshere, Adrianne Sawan and Ernestine Chiles. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., DEDHAM. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory may be made to the Church or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Norman proudly served in the Massachusetts National Guard. Longtime owner of Norman Beshere Carpet Service in Canton for over 40 years. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
