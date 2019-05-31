BIGGART, Norman Passed away peacefully in his room at Sunrise Senior Living in Burlington on May 20, 2019. He was 97. His entire life was devoted to exploration, learning, and doing for others. The second of four children of William L. and Gladys B. Biggart, Norman enjoyed boyhood adventures and graduated from Needham High School. He enlisted in the Army Air Force to serve as a photographer in India in World War II. Wanting further education in photographic skills and development, Norman completed the intensive photography program at Rochester Institute of Technology and worked for Harvard, Polaroid, and EG&G in photo processing. An expert in experimental photography, he worked on a team that photographed the first hydrogen bomb detonations in Nevada and the Pacific. Later, Norman ran a photo engineering company and worked locally. Following retirement, he devoted himself to many organizations in the region, notably the Burlington Historical Commission, completing numerous projects and making strong friendships along the way. His activities ranged from invention to history, geology to travel, research and correspondence, and youth education. He was involved in the restoration of historically significant buildings in Burlington and was a man of enduring inquisitiveness, persistence, and kindness. A Celebration of Norman's Life will be held Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 8pm at the Marion Tavern of the Grand View Farm in Burlington. Friends and family are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norman's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Funeral Service and Interment Private. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342



