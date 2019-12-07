|
COLE, Norman D. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, December 5, 2019. Former husband of Elizabeth (Kopp) Cole of Crown Point, IL. Father of Norman D. Cole, Jr. and his wife Johanna of Rockton, IL, Corinne Faulkner and Joseph MacInnes of Woburn, and David Cole of Hebron, IN. Brother of Charlotte Simmons of Deltona, FL and the late Lincoln P. Cole, Helen Lyman, and Janet Guyon. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Stephanie and Janessa. A U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, Norm was an Accountant at Commercial Union of Boston for 44 years. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00am followed by a Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery in Lexington at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse of Middlesex East Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019