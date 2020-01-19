|
NIVEN, Norman Hugh Of Arlington, died after a brief illness, on January 18th. He was 80 years old and had lived most of his life in Arlington. He was a graduate of Arlington High School. He was a devoted son of the late Evelyn and Archibald Niven. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his sister, Joan Sorensen, and her husband Paul of Nashua, NH. He was a loving uncle to six nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Norman was a truly kind and honest gentleman who treated all with respect. He was a dedicated member of the Park Avenue Congregational Church. He enjoyed a variety of activities at the Arlington Senior Center, where he had many friends. In the winter, he liked to travel to Florida. He spent many summers at Hampton Beach, NH, which always held a special place in his heart. He was a true Boston sports fan, who faithfully watched all teams and attended games whenever he could. In his retirement, Norman loved playing golf and enjoyed playing in a senior league. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 9-11 am, in Park Avenue Congregational Church, Arlington, and to his Funeral Service, at 11 am, in the church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to in Norman's memory. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. To view an online guestbook, please visit devitofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020