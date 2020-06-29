|
DAVIDSON, Norman J. Monday, May 25, 2020, Norman Joseph Davidson, passed away at the age of 88. Norman was born June 20, 1931 in Quincy, Massachusetts to Joseph and Ethel Davidson. After graduating from Braintree High he went on to work for the Boston Edison company 42 years, retiring as chief of maintenance. The on-going environment prevented family to by his side, but we were with him in spirit. The family is appreciative for the staff and caregivers at Royal Cape Cod Nursing home while taking loving care for Norman. Norman had a passion for painting, cooking, gardening, and dancing. Norman was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He faithfully watched all the games and sometimes reruns. Norman was known for dancing at the Randolph VFW on Saturday nights. Norman loved to visit Foxwoods hoping to win big. Norman was known for his dry wit, cheerful smile and an appreciation of music. Norman was preceded in death by his father Joseph F. Davidson, mother Ethel Davidson. He is survived by his wife Anita (Collassio), his four children , Karen Holloman (Sara Struwe), Alexandria Virginia, Laurie (William) Hoover, Waynesboro Pennsylvania, Norman (Robin) Davidson, Rockland, Christopher F. Davidson, Norwood. His stepchildren Daniel Sutherland, Plymouth, Cheryl Bagangan, Wareham, Kim Bimchas, Stowe Ohio, and Tina McMillan, Idaho. Norman was a grandfather to 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Norman is survived by his loving brother Stephen (Ruby) Davidson, Garland Texas. Also, surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased in death by his first wife Phyllis Davidson, son Paul Davidson, and stepdaughter Kelly Sutherland. A memorial and burial service will be at a future date due to Covid-19. Donations may be made in Norman Davidson's name to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020