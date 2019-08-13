|
SAVAGE, Norman J. Norman J. Savage, of Stoughton, formerly of Sharon passed away on Tuesday, August 13, at 72 years of age. Devoted son of Lillian (Gass) Savage and the late A. David Savage. Beloved husband of Judith Savage. Loving father of Matthew Savage & his wife Kelly of Roslindale and Jenna Savage of Roslindale. Cherished grandfather of Evy Lee Savage & Charlie Morgan Savage. Dear brother of Amy Beckley and her husband Jack. Services at Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Thursday, August 15 at 2pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance at his late residence following the burial until 7pm continuing Friday evening from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate). Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019