|
|
JENKINS, Norman Leslie Age 91, of Hingham, MA, passed away much too soon on April 22, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. Born in Taunton, MA, on March 13, 1929, he was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor Hall and Russell Eustis Jenkins, and by elder brothers, Russell, Edward, and Howard. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Drusilla Fox, as well as daughters, Kimberly Sterling (David) and Lynn Jenkins (Steve Weinheimer), sons, Richard (Beth Alfredson) and David, and seven cherished grandchildren who knew him as Pop.
Truly one of a kind, Norm was blessed with a sharp mind, abundant curiosity, a huge heart, and an insatiable appetite for life. He shared his gifts generously, touching lives and
making the world better wherever he went.
Norm attended Yale University on an ROTC scholarship. After serving in the Navy, he married Drusie, then earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and began a long, successful marketing career with Esso Eastern (later Exxon). His work took the family around the world and back. Living in Thailand and Japan created opportunities to travel widely in Asia, Europe, and Africa. These adventures had a profound impact on everyone in the family, sparking a lasting passion for travel and an ability to embrace new experiences enthusiastically.
When Norm retired, he and Drusie returned to their New England roots, moving to Chatham, MA, where they created wonderful new friendships and memories. Ten years ago, they moved for the last of 18 times to Linden Ponds in Hingham and became richly involved in this warm and loving community.
Throughout his life, Norm was a role model for servant leadership, volunteering his time and skills to his community, his church, his alma maters, the Linden Ponds community, and nonprofits whose missions he embraced. He always found time for favorite activities too. In addition to being an avid and talented golfer, he loved reading, writing poems, seeing the full moon rise over the ocean, tending his vegetable garden, woodworking, watching baseball (especially the Chatham Anglers), learning new technologies, barbecuing chicken for his grandchildren, coming up with ideas for Linden Ponds' Great Decisions series, and doing puzzles with Drusie. Above all, he treasured times spent with family and friends, never taking these for granted. He is greatly missed, but his zest for life lives on in those he knew and loved.
To honor Norm's memory, the family asks you to count your blessings, tell loved ones how much they mean to you, reach out to someone new, lend a hand, serve your community, celebrate the full moon, and eat plenty of ice cream. Gifts in his honor may be made to the Linden Ponds Scholarship Fund, Linden Ponds Community Church, CapeAbilities, or a charity that is important to you.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Norm's Life as well as a gathering of friends at Linden Ponds when such gatherings can be held again. For online condolences please visit:
www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020