ATTY. NORMAN M. SHACK
SHACK, Atty. Norman M. Age 92, of Andover, died Friday, November 6 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of more than 68 years to Roberta "Bobby" (Cohan) Shack of Andover, loving father to Atty. William Shack and his spouse Marcy of Andover, Betsey Goodwin and her spouse George of Providence, RI, Karen Shack of Medford and her late spouse Stacy Kirkpatrick, Nancy Grecoe and her spouse John of Newmarket, NH, devoted grandfather to Rachel Shack and her spouse Dr. Robert Rogers, David Shack and his spouse Ashley Hopkins-Shack, Jacob Shack, Molly Zaentz and her spouse Dr. Adam Zaentz, and Michael Goodwin, cherished great-grandfather to Isabelle Rogers, Chloe and Benjamin Zaentz, a brother-in-law, Marshall Taylor of CA, and several nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Marlene Greenbaum and Ellen Taylor. Visiting Hours: Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services were private with Burial in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, MA 01810, or to the charity of choice. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311

View the online memorial for Atty. Norman M. SHACK


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
