|
|
BRYDEN, Norman R. Of Waltham, December 14, 2019. Husband of Catherine J. (Maloney) Bryden. Father of Christine M. Nickoloff and her husband, David, of Leominster and Cynthia L. Parker and her husband, Steven, of Woburn. Grandfather of Rylan and Mason Nickoloff and Abigail and Christian Parker. Great-grandfather of Carter Sousa. Brother of Claire Champlain of Oceanside, CA, and the late Donald Bryden and Shirley Casella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will remember Norman's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Sunday, December 22nd, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), WALTHAM and again on Monday where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 am. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Geriatric Psychiatric Unit-Building 62B, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/ For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home. com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019