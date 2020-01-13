|
VAN GUNDY, Norman R. Age 79 of Billerica, Massachusetts, passed on Saturday, January 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Norman was born on February 21, 1940 in Somerville, Massachusetts, son of the late Julius Charles and Helen Emma (West) Van Gundy. Norman grew up in Somerville along with his (late) brothers Julius (Sonny) and Lawrence. He graduated from Somerville High School and earned an Associates degree in Business from Newbury College. Norman proudly served in the Air Force in Formosa, Japan, and at Pease AFB in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Norm was stationed in Portsmouth when he met Elizabeth (Betty) Ferragamo, whom he married in 1962. Norman and Elizabeth moved to Billerica, Massachusetts, in 1966, where they raised their four daughters. Norman began his professional career with the Retail Credit Company (later Equifax) in Brookline, Massachusetts, and later started his own business, DataRep Associates, which earned him great success. During his DataRep years, Norman and Elizabeth travelled the world and put their daughters through college. Norman was an avid reader, especially of world and military history. He liked to play golf, was a fan of all Boston sports teams (and especially of Ted Williams) and was a lover of fine arts and music. Norman is survived by Elizabeth, his beloved wife of 57 years, and their three daughters, Sharon Levine and her husband Richard of Boston, MA; Susan Manupelli and her husband Lenny of Pepperell, MA; Sandra Van Gundy of Campton, NH; grandchildren Michael McBournie of Holderness, NH; Jamie McBournie of Boston, MA; Garrett Van Gundy-Ward of Billerica, MA; Elizabeth Manupelli of Pepperell, MA; Lily Sakowich of Vici, OK; and Nicole (Manupelli) Mazza and her husband Steve of Townsend, MA; and two great-grandchildren Faith and Bella Mazza. Norman was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Van Gundy. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Norman's well-lived life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caf? Escadrille, 26 Cambridge Street, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803, www.cafeescadrille.com 781.273.1916. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, OK 74182. www.foldsofhonor.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020