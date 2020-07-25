|
|
HOLBROOK, Norman Rawding III Left his loving family on July 18, 2020 after a long and bravely fought illness. Born and raised in South Boston, he attended Boston Latin School and UMass Amherst. Rawd was passionate about the outdoors; rock climbing in the National Parks, running marathons, kayaking off the New England coast, mountain climbing in South America, skiing and cycling. He was an accomplished musician who played guitar, concertina, tin whistle and harmonica. The musical genre closest to his heart was Irish traditional and he had many dear friends in that community. Rawd was a performer with The Amazing Fantasy Jugglers locally, and for the USO in the 70's and early 80's. He retired last year from a 30+ year career as a programmer with Associates for International Research (AirInc). He was a perfectionist who pursued his work and many interests with wit and a joyful enthusiasm. His was a life well lived. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Holbrook, Jr. and Yvonne (Theriault) Holbrook. He will be greatly missed by his devoted partner, Denise MacDonald; his aunt, Carol Theriault; his siblings, Janet (Holbrook) McIndewar, Steven Holbrook and his wife Paulette, Lisa (Holbrook) Lungo and her partner Drew Finn; his nieces, Elizabeth (Holbrook) Subasic and Kylie McIndewar; his nephews, Tristan Holbrook and Leith McIndewar; along with numerous cousins and friends. A private family service and interment will be held at Newton Cemetery and Arboretum. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Care Dimensions Hospice who made it possible for Rawd to remain at home with his loved ones. Donations can be made in Rawd's memory to Project Bread, www.projectbread.org To send condolences to the Holbrook family, please visit, www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020