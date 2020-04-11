|
SHAPIRO, Norman Richard Professor of Romance Languages Norman Richard Shapiro died peacefully on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Born on November 1, 1930, Norman was the third born son to Harry A. Shapiro & Eva Goldberg Shapiro. He was the youngest brother to Dr. Jim "Manny" Shapiro and Dr. Sumner L. Shapiro. Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Norman chose to make Cambridge his permanent home. He attended Boston Latin School, and earned this Bachelors, Masters as well as PhD from Harvard University, class 1951. Norman had a passion for romance languages and pursued his doctorate in French. He traveled to Paris on a Fulbright Scholarship in 1955, and after receiving his PhD, Norm joined the Wesleyan faculty in Romance languages where he eventually became a tenured professor. Known for his translation of French classics, poetry, and novels, he received many awards. "Four Farces by George Feydeau" was nominated for a National Book Award, and in 2011, the French government promoted Norm to the Rank of "Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters of the French Republic." The honor marks the achievement of a lifetime dedicated to translation of the spread of French culture." He was a daily fixture at Harvard's Adam House, stationed at his customary table as writer in residence. From here he advised undergraduate students on their writings, produced plays and continued his translations. In addition, he remained a beloved mentor and advisor to the Delta Kappa Epilson (DKE) Fraternity of Weslyan University for over 50 years. Norman was also a longstanding member of the American Academy of Poets and an expert and teacher of American Sign Language. Norman was well-received by all who came in contact with him. He was humble, lived a modest life and did not like to indulge in frivolities. He loved to tell both stories and jokes and was a born entertainer. He was known affectionately as "Uncle Snort" by his west coast family. His love affair with magic began at an early age, and continued throughout his life. Hand tricks and hypnosis were part of his regular fare, and when in Los Angeles, he always found time to visit Hollywood's Magic Castle, where he was a member. Language, languages, and word-play were his world. This was a gift passed down to him by his poet mother. Quote: I had a wonderful mother who wrote poetry as much as housework allowed and who was always asking my opinion… Do you think this line works? That sort of thing, more to flatter me than because she needed it. Undoubtedly she ingrained in me the feeling for what works and what doesn't. My French women poets anthology bears a dedication to "the loving memory of the first woman poet I ever knew, my mother." Poetry was always in the house, in the air." An excerpt from Selected Poems from Les Fleurs du mal by Charles Baudelaire, translated by Norman R. Shapiro, published by the University of Chicago Press: Imagine, ma petite, Dear sister mine, how sweet Were we to go and take our pleasure Leisurely, you and I— To lie, to love, to die Off in that land made to your measure! A land whose suns' moist rays, Through the skies' misty haze, Hold quite the same dark charms for me As do your scheming eyes When they, in their like wise, Shine through your tears, perfidiously. There all is order, naught amiss: Comfort and beauty, calm and bliss. Treasure galore—ornate, Time-glossed—would decorate Our chamber, where the rarest blooms Would blend their lavish scent, Heady and opulent, With wisps ofamber-like perfumes; Where all the Orient's Splendid, rich ornaments— Deep mirrors, ceilings fine—would each, In confidential tone, Speak to the soul alone In its own sweet and secret speech. There all is order, naught amiss: Comfort and beauty, calm and bliss. See how the ships, asleep— They who would ply the deep!— Line the canals: to satisfy Your merest whim they come From far-flung heathendom And skim the seven seas. —On high, The sunset's rays enfold In hyacinth and gold, Field and canal; and, with the night, As shadows gently fall, Behold! Life sleeps, and all Lies bathed in warmth and evening light. There all is order, naught amiss: Comfort and beauty, calm and bliss. Norman is survived by his nieces Carolyne and Leslie, nephew Paul, nephew-in-law Simon, grandnieces Patricia, Miro and Suni, grandnephew Tanner, cousin-in-law Dr. Allan Klieman and great grandniece Madelyn. More information on his ancestors journey to New England from Russia can be found online and in person at the Shapiro House - part of Stawbery Banke Museum. Norman was privately laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park in Massachusetts. A celebration of life will follow in the Fall in honor of his 90th birthday. Norman's favorite charities included the Leukemia & Lymphoma society and ASPCA.org for animals in need. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020