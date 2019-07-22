Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
NORMAN S. COLLETT Obituary
COLLETT, Norman S. Of Waltham, July 20, 2019. Husband of the late Ruth O. (Bezanson) Collett. Norman is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and his beloved Barbara Burgess, companion of fourteen years, and her dear family. He was the brother of the late William, Paul and Floyd "Peter" Collett, May Pieronni, Ruth Little and Irene Christophel. Family and friends will honor and remember Norman's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, July 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning when his Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090 www.smiletrain.org For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
