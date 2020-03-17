|
MARTIN, Norman S. "Bud" Of Woburn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Devoted husband of 67 years to Nancy Martin of Woburn. Beloved father to Paul and his wife Brenda of Woburn, William and his wife Marie of Billerica, and Elizabeth of Woburn. Devoted and loving grandfather to David, Justin and his wife Colleen, Eric, Jillian, Laurel, and Jared. Loving great-grandfather to Nora, Noah, and Lena. Brother to Alan and his wife Patricia of TX. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bud was a World War II veteran who fought with the 26th Yankee Division in Europe and in the Battle of the Bulge. He went on to graduate from the University of Bridgeport, where he met his wife. Bud was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Woburn. A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Woburn on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bud's memory can be made to the United Methodist Church of Woburn, 523 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020