1/
NORMAN T. CAMPANARO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPANARO, Norman T. Of Framingham, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Norman was born in Philadelphia, PA. He was the only child of the late Nicholas and Marie (Altopiedi) Campanaro. They moved to Newton, MA in the late 30s. Norman graduated from Boston College in 1955, then went into the army for four years: two active, two reserve. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth (Lilian), who passed in 2010. He leaves behind his son John N. and his partner Julia Wiley, his daughter Lisa M., his son Michael T. and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer's son Nicholas, his grandson Timothy J. Campanaro, and many cousins and in-laws who were very fond of him. Norman will be remembered as being "one of a kind." He loved playing jazz piano and driving sports cars. He always loved to socialize and entertain people. A private Service is planned due to the pandemic. For online guestbook, please see www.Duckett-Waterman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved