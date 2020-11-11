CAMPANARO, Norman T. Of Framingham, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Norman was born in Philadelphia, PA. He was the only child of the late Nicholas and Marie (Altopiedi) Campanaro. They moved to Newton, MA in the late 30s. Norman graduated from Boston College in 1955, then went into the army for four years: two active, two reserve. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth (Lilian), who passed in 2010. He leaves behind his son John N. and his partner Julia Wiley, his daughter Lisa M., his son Michael T. and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer's son Nicholas, his grandson Timothy J. Campanaro, and many cousins and in-laws who were very fond of him. Norman will be remembered as being "one of a kind." He loved playing jazz piano and driving sports cars. He always loved to socialize and entertain people. A private Service is planned due to the pandemic. For online guestbook, please see www.Duckett-Waterman.com