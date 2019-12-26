|
MARTIN S.M., Fr. Normand J. Born on September 22, 1931, to the late Paul E. and Roseanna (Hevey) Martin in Haverhill, MA. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Haverhill and Marist Preparatory High School Seminary in Bedford, MA. From there, he entered Marist College and Seminary in Framingham, MA, and then Marist Seminary in Washington, D.C. There, he was ordained a priest on February 7, 1959, at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. During his first 21 years as a Marist priest, Fr. Norm served as an educator at Notre Dame High School, in Harper Woods High School, in MI. There, he worked as an instructor in Mathematics and Physical Education. He also coached basketball and baseball. Beloved by faculty, students and parents, Father Martin became affectionately known as "Hap," due to his upbeat and positive outlook. For the next 25 years, Father Martin's ministry changed from education to parish work. He served as Pastor at St. Anthony Parish in White River Junction, VT, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Methuen, MA, St. Bruno Parish in Van Buren, ME, Sacred Heart Parish in South Lawrence, and also served as chaplain at Bon Secour Hospital in Methuen, MA. Father Martin's final assignment was as assistant and then director of the Lourdes Center in Boston, MA. From there, he retired to Mary Immaculate Healthcare Center in 2016. Fr. Martin enjoyed the company of his pet dogs, King and Casey. His many other interests included the enjoyment of classical music, of which he had an extensive collection of recordings. Fr. Martin particularly loved Boston's professional sports teams, especially "his" Patriots and Red Sox. He particularly relished his assignment at the Lourdes Center, located on Beacon Street, because from the top floor and with a good pair of binoculars, he could watch the Red Sox play for free! Father Martin frequently gathered with his family so he could reconnect and catch up with their varied activities, and was pleased to celebrate the baptisms and marriages of his many nieces and nephews. Father Martin embraced each assignment with loving obedience and a faith-filled attitude. He was God's good and faithful servant while he walked on this earth and will be genuinely missed by all his family, friends and Marist Confreres. Father Martin is survived by his sister-in-law Marie Jeanne (Duchemin) Martin, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Yvette H. Vallieres, Sister Theresa N. Martin, SCO, Lillian P. Bentley and his brothers, Gerard G. Martin and Joseph R. Martin. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours on Sunday, December 29, from 2:00PM until 5:00PM, at All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Avenue, Haverhill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, at 10:00AM, in All Saints Parish. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hilldale Avenue, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to The Marist Development Office, 698 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St., Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019