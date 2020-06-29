Boston Globe Obituaries
NORMAND L. COULOMBE

NORMAND L. COULOMBE Obituary
COULOMBE, Normand L. Of Canton, formerly of Lewiston, ME, died peacefully on June 15, 2020. He was 75 years old. Normand was the beloved son of the late Louis Coulombe and Rita Goulet. Devoted husband of Margaret N. Coulombe (Gilroy) of Canton. Loving father of Traci Vitiello of Stoughton, Craig Coulombe of Branford, CT, and Lynn Marini and her husband Henry of Bluffton, SC. Siblings Paul Coulombe of Beaufort, NC, Sandra Wilson and her husband Ron of Avon, CT, and Robert Goulet of Hartford, CT. Proud grandfather of Daniel and Alexander Vitiello. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who served his country for four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. After completing his service, he married and settled in Canton, MA, where he lived for more than 40 years. Normand was a retired HVAC technician who loved all things Notre Dame. Normand had a love of sports; he was a competitive softball player for many years and coached Pop Warner football as well as Little League baseball. He was an avid animal lover and was a volunteer at the MSPCA shelter. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, MA roache-pushard.com Donations in Normand's memory may be made to the Lewey Body Dementia Assocation, 912 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org Pushard Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
