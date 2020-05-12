|
|
DerHAGOPIAN, Nubar Age 88, of Bourne and formerly of Boston, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born in 1932 in Aleppo, Syria and came to America in 1938 with his mother, Flora (Tatarian), father Aram DerHagopian, older sister Shake, and brother Zaven. He attended Medford High School and received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University, and a Master's in Business from Boston University. Nubar loved to dream big and was always pushing the envelope to create new projects, including The Newbury Guest House, The Harborside Inn, and several other residential and commercial real estate projects. When he wasn't working he liked to do crossword puzzles, cook and tinker around the yard. He loved a good challenge, and really enjoyed telling stories of his many adventures and achievements. Nubar is survived by 2 of his 3 children, his oldest son Mark Aram DerHagopian and his life partner, Melanie Allen of Boston, and his youngest daughter Lisa (Lee) DerHagopian and her life partner, Victor Daloia of Medfield. His oldest daughter Rachel DerHagopian predeceased him on July 30, 2019. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020