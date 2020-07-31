Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for NUNZIATO CEDRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NUNZIATO CEDRONE

NUNZIATO CEDRONE Obituary
CEDRONE, Nunziato Of Newton, age 89, July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loreta (Cedrone). Devoted father of Antonietta Gallinelli and her husband Roberto, Alfredo Cedrone and his wife Lori Ann and Cesidio Cedrone and his wife Andrea, all of Newton. Dear brother of the late Vincenzo Cedrone. Brother-in-law of Paolina Cedrone of Newton. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 4-8pm in the funeral home. The wake will follow state-mandated Coronavirus regulations, so masks are required entering the funeral home and social distancing once inside. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Nunziato CEDRONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
