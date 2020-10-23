KILIC, Nuri Of Boston, MA, parted from us on October 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Funeral was held on October 9 at Forest Hills Cemetery with only immediate family present. Nuri was preceded in death by his loving wife Lale. He was an accomplished mechanical engineer and self made man in many ways. He valued loyalty, hard work, honesty and discipline above all. He leaves behind loving memories that will be cherished by his two daughters Lale Can and Nur, his sons-in-law, Ahmet and Jonathan, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a kind, loving man towards every person he encountered. He viewed his friends as an extension of his family and his eyes would light up whenever he saw them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital www.stjude.org View the online memorial for Nuri KILIC