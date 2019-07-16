Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for O'NEAL ISOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O'NEAL ISOM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O'NEAL ISOM Obituary
ISOM, O'Neal Of Wilmington, July 11. Beloved husband of the late Viola (Moody). Loving father of daughter Deborah & her husband Anthony McDonald of Kearneysville, WV and son the late O'Neal Isom, Jr. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in O'Neal's name may be made to Wilmington Memorial Library, 175 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA 01887 www.wilmlibrary.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now