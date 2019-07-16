|
ISOM, O'Neal Of Wilmington, July 11. Beloved husband of the late Viola (Moody). Loving father of daughter Deborah & her husband Anthony McDonald of Kearneysville, WV and son the late O'Neal Isom, Jr. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in O'Neal's name may be made to Wilmington Memorial Library, 175 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA 01887 www.wilmlibrary.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019