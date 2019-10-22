Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for O. EMANUEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O. ALFONS CLU EMANUEL


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O. ALFONS CLU EMANUEL Obituary
EMANUEL, O. Alfons, CLU Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 in Nokomis, FL. He was 91. A former longtime resident of Norwood, MA, where he founded Alvin Coffee and Services. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nora, and three children, Vicki Flaherty and her husband Bill of Mansfield, MA, Rick Emanuel and wife Luann of North Attleboro, MA, and Michele Hanrahan and husband Kevin of Venice, FL. He was the proud Opa of 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A private Memorial Service will be held in November. Donations in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.

View the online memorial for O. Alfons, CLU EMANUEL
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.