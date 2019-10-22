|
EMANUEL, O. Alfons, CLU Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 in Nokomis, FL. He was 91. A former longtime resident of Norwood, MA, where he founded Alvin Coffee and Services. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nora, and three children, Vicki Flaherty and her husband Bill of Mansfield, MA, Rick Emanuel and wife Luann of North Attleboro, MA, and Michele Hanrahan and husband Kevin of Venice, FL. He was the proud Opa of 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A private Memorial Service will be held in November. Donations in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019