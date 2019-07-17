SANDVEN, Ole-Andreas Of Osterville, MA, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Ole was born in Oslo, Norway on January 2, 1929. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Trondheim University. After graduating, he worked for the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment doing materials research from 1955 to 1958. He came to the United States in 1958 to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a Fulbright Scholarship, earning a Doctor of Science degree in the field of Metallurgy. He was a member of the Sigma Xi honorary fraternity.



Ole was one of the founders of the Ilikon Corporation. He later worked for Avco-Everett Research Laboratory as a Senior Metallurgist, as well at Combustion Engineering and ABB Corporation. Prior to his retirement, he was a consultant for 15 years to numerous United States and international companies. Over the course of his career, Ole was awarded several patents and wrote numerous articles on materials engineering. He was a Member of the American Society of Metals.



Ole was an avid skier, hiker, sailor and traveler, as well as a reader of military history.



Ole will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen (Hallstrand); his children, Marcia O'Carroll and her husband William of Milton, MA, Ginger Fanning and her husband Richard of Milton and Hyannisport, MA, and Gary Zukowski and his wife Lauriana of Clearwater Beach, FL; and his eight grandchildren, Zachary, Cailinn, Tucker, Anna, Billy, Mary, Joey and Jack. Ole is also survived by numerous relatives in Norway. As a lifelong dog lover, he leaves behind his faithful companion Suki.



Services will be private at Ole's request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Ole's memory. For online condolences, please visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019