TUDEN, Olga A. (Woloschuk) Of Medford, July 9th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Tuden. Devoted mother of Kathryn Richerson (her late husband, Doyal) of Sandwich, Eugene Tuden (Ines) of Quincy, Stephen Tuden (Agnes) Medford, Robert Tuden (Anna) of Sarasota, FL, John Tuden of Medford, James Tuden of Dracut, Christine Neugebauer (Volker) of Lubbock, TX, and the late Daniel Tuden, and his surviving wife, Joyce Tuden of Londonderry, NH. Also survived by 12 loving grandchildren and 11 loving great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Stephen Woloschuk and George Woloschuk. Further survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with her family from 9-10:30 AM at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111 or , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019