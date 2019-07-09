Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
514 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA TUDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA A. (WOLOSCHUK) TUDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLGA A. (WOLOSCHUK) TUDEN Obituary
TUDEN, Olga A. (Woloschuk) Of Medford, July 9th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Tuden. Devoted mother of Kathryn Richerson (her late husband, Doyal) of Sandwich, Eugene Tuden (Ines) of Quincy, Stephen Tuden (Agnes) Medford, Robert Tuden (Anna) of Sarasota, FL, John Tuden of Medford, James Tuden of Dracut, Christine Neugebauer (Volker) of Lubbock, TX, and the late Daniel Tuden, and his surviving wife, Joyce Tuden of Londonderry, NH. Also survived by 12 loving grandchildren and 11 loving great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Stephen Woloschuk and George Woloschuk. Further survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with her family from 9-10:30 AM at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111 or , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now