OLGA C. (PAPPAS) VANGEL

OLGA C. (PAPPAS) VANGEL Obituary
VANGEL, Olga C. (Pappas) Age 97, of Belmont, formerly of Watertown passed away on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George N. Vangel. Devoted mother of Richard S. Vangel & his wife Rita of York, PA, Donald T. Vangel & his wife Shirley of Brooklyn, NY & Mark G. Vangel & his wife Monica of Cambridge. Daughter of the late Kostandin Dune & Evanthia Pappas. Sister of the late Mitchell Dune & his wife Pauline & Steve Dune & his surviving wife Irene. Also survived by 6 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Olga was a longtime employee of the former Henry's Bakery in Belmont & the Harvard Coop Cambridge. Funeral Service in the Greek Orthodox Church Taxiarchae, Bigelow Ave., Watertown, on Wednesday, at 11 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hour in the church Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 E. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, or to the Greek Orthodox Church Taxiarchae, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated. www.stantonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
