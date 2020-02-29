Boston Globe Obituaries
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
38 Oakes St
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
OLGA DIBIASE

OLGA DIBIASE Obituary
DiBIASE, Olga Of Everett, Feb. 28. Born in Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Domenico. Dear and devoted mother of Robert DiBiase of Everett and the late Mara. Sister of Maria Febbo of Malden, Enzo Pantalone, Concetta Bianchi, Giuseppina Ricci and the late Eleonora Memmolo all of Italy. Olga is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Olga's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday, Mar. 3 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
