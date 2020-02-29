|
DiBIASE, Olga Of Everett, Feb. 28. Born in Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Domenico. Dear and devoted mother of Robert DiBiase of Everett and the late Mara. Sister of Maria Febbo of Malden, Enzo Pantalone, Concetta Bianchi, Giuseppina Ricci and the late Eleonora Memmolo all of Italy. Olga is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Olga's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday, Mar. 3 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020