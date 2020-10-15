JACOBS, Olga E. Of Wakefield, Oct 13. Wife of the late Donald C. Jacobs. Mother of Paula Fanjoy & husband Roy of Webster, NH, Cheryl Wallace & husband Richard of La Quinta, CA, and Donald C. Jacobs of Cambridge. Grandmother of Adam & wife Tricia, Scott & wife Jessica, and Justin & fianc?e Elexas Niessink. Also survived by great-grandchildren Olivia, Bode, and Brynn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers and one sister. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield Senior Center, 30 Converse St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com