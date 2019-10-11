|
|
GONZALEZ, SISTER OLGA O.S.A. Died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Bethany Convent of the Order of Saint Anne in Arlington, where she had entered the religious life with final vows 67 years before. Known for a time as Sister Maria Dolorosa, she had a long and fruitful ministry, not only in Arlington, at St. Anne's School, but also at Upi, Mindanao in the Philippines, at her Order's house in Lincoln, MA, where she served as Mother Superior, and in Boston at the headquarters of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts. She was a keen supporter of the work of the Bethany House of Prayer and the ministry it shares with the Order. She was born in New York City in 1926 to Eduardo Gonzalez and Rosalie Caballero. Her stepfather was Jose Cuevas and her alma mater was Hunter College. She leaves her sisters in religion - Sisters Ana Clara, Felicitas, Maria Agnes, and Maria Teresa - and a large extended family. She will be missed and remembered with love by her sister Carmen Ajce and a half-sister, Carmen Ana DeLeon; by two nieces, Adile Jones and Olga-Teresa Baigas and their husbands John and Tom; by great-nieces Keenan and Madison Jones and great-nephew Beau Baigas and his wife, Jill; by the families of Nikije Myzujen, Hatixhe Xhemo, and Elsi Gremi; and by many cousins and other relatives. Sister Olga was a lover of nature and poetry. Her wit, her unfailing sense of wonder, and the welcome she offered, especially to children, touched the lives of many. May her soul, and the souls of all the departed, rest in peace and may light perpetual shine on them. The Office for the Burial of the Dead will be read on Saturday, October 19, at 10:30 in Saint Anne's Chapel, 20 Claremont Avenue, Arlington Heights. Interment to follow at the Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Rd., Lincoln, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sister Olga may be directed to Bethany House of Prayer, 181 Appleton Street, Arlington, MA 02476, for the ongoing growth of their ministry, to which Sr. Olga was so committed. For online condolences, please visit www.watermanlangone.com Waterman Langone Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019