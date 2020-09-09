1/1
OLGA JANE (IWASZKO) ROGOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OLGA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGOWSKI, Olga Jane (Iwaszko) Of Norwood, passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Rogowski. Devoted mother of Peter J. Rogowski of Norwood and Patricia A. Buckley of Melrose. Mother-in-law of John Buckley of Malden. Sister of the late Joseph Iwaszko, Sophie Karolyshyn and Anna Chaharyn. Sister-in-law of Julia Sabo. Cherished grandmother of Craig Lennox and Colin Buckley. Daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Nychay) Iwaszko. Olga was a member of the Norwood Senior Center and a member of the Ukranian Orthodox Church in Forest Hills. All Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Salvation Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved