ROGOWSKI, Olga Jane (Iwaszko) Of Norwood, passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Rogowski. Devoted mother of Peter J. Rogowski of Norwood and Patricia A. Buckley of Melrose. Mother-in-law of John Buckley of Malden. Sister of the late Joseph Iwaszko, Sophie Karolyshyn and Anna Chaharyn. Sister-in-law of Julia Sabo. Cherished grandmother of Craig Lennox and Colin Buckley. Daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Nychay) Iwaszko. Olga was a member of the Norwood Senior Center and a member of the Ukranian Orthodox Church in Forest Hills. All Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Salvation Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482