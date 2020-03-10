|
MOLLE, Olga K. (Mancini) Of Stoneham and Everett, March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Molle. Devoted mother of David Molle and his wife Deborah and Wayne Molle and his wife Christine. Cherished grandmother of David Molle, II and his wife Jessica, Danielle Crafa and her husband David, Samantha McGraw and her husband Ryan, Jason Molle, and Christian Molle. Loving great-grandmother of Brody and Mason Crafa. Daughter of the late Raphael and Angelina (Pecci) Mancini. Dear sister of Angelina Autiello and her husband Raymond, the late Dr. Frank Mancini and his surviving wife Barbara, the late Vincent Mancini and his wife Rita, the late Antoinette Cappiello and her husband Daniel and the late Carmella Spinelli and her husband Joseph. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Saturday, March 14th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Olga's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Olga's family on Friday from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Memorial contributions may be made in Olga's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020