Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
OLGA M. (FATCH) BOBROWSKI

OLGA M. (FATCH) BOBROWSKI Obituary
BOBROWSKI, Olga M. (Fatch) Of Walpole, passed away on December 25, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Bobrowski. Devoted mother of William C. Bobrowski and his wife Marilee of Marblehead, Richard M. Bobrowski and his wife Victoria of FL and Michael S. Bobrowski of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Alaina Howard and Richard Bobrowski. Great-grandmother of Oliver and Olivia. Sister of the late Frank, Michael, Renaldo, Ann and Velia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Bambina Fatch. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass, at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 2-5pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
