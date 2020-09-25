REED, Olga "Dusty" Petterson Longtime Sudbury resident, died September 4, 2020. Dusty was preceded in death by her husband Hammond, and her son, Benjamin, as well as her four siblings, Sophie Wade Willbanks, Nell Deen, Berry August Petterson, and Barbara Little. She is survived by her children William "Will" (Kate) Reed of Albuquerque New Mexico, Roberta "Bobbie" Reed (Jack) Patnode of Kula, Hawaii, and Kelsie Reed of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Lydia Reed Lesure Allred of Bridgeton, ME, and several nieces and nephews. Private burial will take place at a later date at Munroe Cemetery in Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions go to the Garden in The Woods, or a conservancy of your choice. For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
