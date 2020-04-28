Boston Globe Obituaries
OLGA (KOVATSI) SIMOLARI


1921 - 2020
SIMOLARI, Olga (Kovatsi) Of Easton, age 98, April 25. Beloved wife of the late Dhimo "James" Simolari. Devoted mother of John Simolari and his wife Janet of Sarasota, FL, Richard Simolari and his wife Margaret of Easton and the late Philip Simolari and his surviving wife Faith of Sarasota, FL. Grandmother of Cindy, Jimmy, Tina, Ricky, Joe and Amanda. Daughter of the late Elias and Athena (Lukas) Kovatsi. Sister of the late James and Stephen Kovatsi. Brother-in-law of Simo Simollari and Vasil Simolari. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Olga's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
