TOLLIS, Olimpia (Volpe) In Saugus, formerly of Revere at 86 years, passed peacefully in the presence of her God & devoted family, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to Antonio Tollis, Sr,. Devoted mother of Anna Tollis of Saugus, Elisa Carfagnini & her husband Mario of Revere, Lina Tollis of Saugus, Antonio Tollis, Jr. & his wife Suzanne of Billerica. Adored grandmother "Nonna" to Antonio Carfagnini of Revere & Kayla Tollis of Billerica. Cherished sister of Domenico Volpe of Italy, Carmela Colasante & her husband Domenico of Venezuela & the late Annafelice Restaino & her late husband Biagio & the late Giuseppe Volpe. Also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law Giulia Volpe of Italy. She also leaves many proud nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy, Venezuela & Canada & is sincerely mourned by her extended family & caring friends in America. She was also the daughter to the late Antonio & Maria Lerina (DelMonaco) Volpe. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Feb. 21st in Vertuccio and Smith, Home For Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral will be conducted on Sat., Feb. 22nd at 9:00 a.m. from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, REVERE at 10:00 a.m. and immediately followed by entombment in the Holy Cross Community Mausoleum at Chapel Hill, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Olimpia's name to the Kevin O'Grady School, 112 Sohier Rd, Beverly, MA 01915. (Checks should be made payable to "Friends of NEC", or online at www.nsedu.org.) (For your information, the Kevin O'Grady School is a program of the Northshore Education Consortium). For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020