More Obituaries for OLIVA FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLIVA A. "OLLIE" (PERSICO) FARRELL

OLIVA A. "OLLIE" (PERSICO) FARRELL Obituary
FARRELL, Oliva A. (Persico) "Ollie" Age 91, of Sandwich, formerly of Mattapan, July 4, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Letizia Persico. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Farrell. Devoted mother of Stephen Farrell of Milton, Ruth Carroll and her husband William of Roslindale, Maria McKinnon and her husband Joseph of Waltham, Ellen Collins and her husband Jeremiah of Sandwich and the late Edward G. Farrell. Dear sister of Adolph Persico of Weymouth and the late Modesto Persico and I. Frank Persico. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Perry, Ryan and Ashley Farrell, Christopher and Daniel Carroll, Joseph McKinnon, Jr. and Michael, Joseph and Julie Collins. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mikayla Farrell, Alexa and Olivia Collins, Bella and Anna Perry, Owen and Brenna Carroll and Julia Carroll. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting omitted. Funeral Mass at St. Angela Church, Mattapan, Thursday morning at 11. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers at the family's request, contributions may be made in memory of Oliva and her son Edward to The Center for the Critically Ill Child, Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 201 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Oliva A. (Persico) "Ollie" FARRELL
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
