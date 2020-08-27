1/1
OLIVE J. (MAGEE) BRENNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OLIVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENNAN, Olive J. (Magee) Of West Medford, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of West Medford. Beloved wife of the late Jerome C. Brennan. She was the daughter of James Charles Magee, Sr. and Jennie Blanche Magee. Loving mother of Lawrence D. Brennan and his wife Cynthia of Beverly, Christopher J. Brennan of Danvers and his late wife Sandra, Peter E. Brennan and his wife Cheryl of Naples, FL. Dear grandmother of Megan, Olivia, Drek, Evan, Samantha, Matthew, Colin, and Haley. Great-grandmother of Sadie, Dalton, Amelia, Alice, Gideon, Henry and Eli. She was predeceased by brothers James Charles Magee, Jr. and Harold M. Magee and sister Blanche Hope McFarlane. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Olive was the first female member of the Medford Park Commission, and served on the Board of Directors of the Medford Visiting Nurses Association. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and many countries in the world with her family. Olive, known as O.J., loved to sail at the Medford Boat Club, and later aboard her Sloop the "O.J." off the coast of Massachusetts. She was an avid reader and travel planner. She was a long-term and devoted employee of New England Telephone and Telegraph Company and was a Deacon and longtime parishioner at the West Medford Baptist Church, who also attended church service with her husband Jerry at Saint Raphael's Parish. Visiting Hours will be held in the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Tuesday, September 1 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment and service immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Olive's memory. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com

Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Interment
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved