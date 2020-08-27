BRENNAN, Olive J. (Magee) Of West Medford, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of West Medford. Beloved wife of the late Jerome C. Brennan. She was the daughter of James Charles Magee, Sr. and Jennie Blanche Magee. Loving mother of Lawrence D. Brennan and his wife Cynthia of Beverly, Christopher J. Brennan of Danvers and his late wife Sandra, Peter E. Brennan and his wife Cheryl of Naples, FL. Dear grandmother of Megan, Olivia, Drek, Evan, Samantha, Matthew, Colin, and Haley. Great-grandmother of Sadie, Dalton, Amelia, Alice, Gideon, Henry and Eli. She was predeceased by brothers James Charles Magee, Jr. and Harold M. Magee and sister Blanche Hope McFarlane. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Olive was the first female member of the Medford Park Commission, and served on the Board of Directors of the Medford Visiting Nurses Association. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and many countries in the world with her family. Olive, known as O.J., loved to sail at the Medford Boat Club, and later aboard her Sloop the "O.J." off the coast of Massachusetts. She was an avid reader and travel planner. She was a long-term and devoted employee of New England Telephone and Telegraph Company and was a Deacon and longtime parishioner at the West Medford Baptist Church, who also attended church service with her husband Jerry at Saint Raphael's Parish. Visiting Hours will be held in the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Tuesday, September 1 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment and service immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice
in Olive's memory. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580